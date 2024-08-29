Bauer Professional Travel Hair Dryer Set

Bauer Professional is leading the way in the manufacturing of innovate and high-quality hair and beauty goods for both women and men. From hair dryers, straighteners and curlers to skin cleanser brushes, shavers and vanity mirrors, you can find whatever you need to enhance your beauty regime from Bauer. This travel hair drying kit delivers everything you could possibly need to keep your hair looking sleek and styled on holiday or on weekends away with family and friends. The set is centred around a 1200W hair dryer that has a collapsible handle, making it nice and compact, and ultra-lightweight, which is essential for travel and transport purposes. The set also comes complete with a brush, a comb, and a soft touch carry case to hold all of the items. The hair dryer utilises tourmaline technology which basically means the heat generated from the hair dryer is infrared ionic heat, which guarantees fewer frizzes and static hairs, giving you a sleeker finish and a healthier head of hair. The travel hair dryer features 2 speed settings alongside 2 heat settings, both of which allow you full control on how you want to dry your hair, and ultimately how you want the finished article to look. The hair dryer also features a concentrator nozzle that will guide the heat out of a smaller opening, allowing you to focus on drying one area of your hair in one go. The hair dryer features a dual-voltage system which allows you to change the electrical output of the device to best suit the country you are in. This means that no matter where you are in the world it will always be ready to go and dry your hair before day trips out, nights out, or even just before bed after a long day of exploring a new place.