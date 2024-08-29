GardenKraft 10609 Set of 3 Metal Black Cat Scarers

This set of 3 Metal Cats will serve as a deterrent to any pests in your gardens such as pigeons, foxes, squirrels and more. The set features 3 different cats - a sitting cat which measures 38cm x 20cm, a startled cat measuring 29.5cm x 28cm, and a prowling cat measuring 22cm x 36cm. This means the cats offer decorative character to your garden, in addition to keeping it free of pests. The cats are easy to install anywhere in your garden. They can be installed in the ground thanks to the provided ground stakes, which can simply be attached to the bottom of the cat and fixed into the ground. Alternatively, you can also hang up the cats using the provided hanging hooks, ideal for placing them on fences, walls, or sheds. It’s easy to secure these deterrent cats anywhere around your garden. If you want to stand them up in the grass, ground stakes are provided which can be fitted to the bottom of the cats to provide them with a stable hold in the ground. Alternatively, if you’d like them to be higher up to deter birds, they can also be hung up using the provided hanging hooks, enabling them to be attached to fences or sheds with ease. Each of the 3 cat silhouettes are made from powder coated metal, providing a sturdy, long-lasting material. Thanks to this, the cats are all weatherproof, as well as rust-resistant, meaning they’ll keep your garden clear of pests for years to come. The eyes are made from reflective glass, making them shine in the light.