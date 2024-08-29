Quest Electric Pancake, Crepe & Flatbread Maker

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This electric pancake and crepe maker is the perfect accessory to have in your home that will allow you and your family to make delicious hot treats any time you so desire! The whole cooking process takes a matter of minutes, meaning there’s less time waiting for the delicious food, and more time spent enjoying eating it. The pancakes are cooked on the 12” non-stick hot plate, that features innovative raised edges that ensure the batter mix stays centrally on the plate, and doesn’t spill over causing unnecessary mess or wastage. The hot plate is non-stick, meaning that your crepes and pancakes won’t stick to the base and crumble when you go to roll them. This non-stick hot-plate also ensures that the electric crepe maker is easy to wipe clean after the cooking has finished. The beauty of this pancake maker is that it’s not only great for making pancakes and crepes, but is also adapt at making omelettes, chapattis, rotas and many other delicious foods. You can guarantee an even spread and finish from your pancakes with the included wooden spatula and spreader. These are all the tools used by professionals to produce the goods on pancake day, so now ensure your family gets that professional standard of pancakes every time you switch on this appliance. The pancake maker is electric, and utilises 1000W of power in the process. This power allows the hot plate to reach temperatures of up to 220°C, but if you prefer to cook your pancakes and crepes at a lower heat for that little but longer then you can, as this device features a dial that allows you to control the temperature of the pancake maker, ensuring you get your desired finish each and every time. > 1000 watt > Non-Stick Plate > Adjustable Temperature > Quick clean 12" Non-stick Plate > Raised Edges Prevent Spillage > Also ideal for Indian Bread - Chapati/Roti etc > Maximum surface temperature 220°C approx.