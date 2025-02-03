Marketplace.
image 1 of Bauer Facial Spa Face Steamer and Nasal Inhaler Set

Bauer Facial Spa Face Steamer and Nasal Inhaler Set

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bauer Facial Spa Face Steamer and Nasal Inhaler Set
Facial Sauna and Inhaler Set with Facial SteamerCleaner for Softer Skin and Blackhead RemoverFor some luxurious self-care, use this facial sauna to achieve cleaner and softer skin, improve skin health and hydration as well as to remove blackheads and ease nasal congestion.The sauna includes a nasal steamer, tray for optional use of essential oils and a 50ml water measuring cup, so you have everything you need to enjoy a relaxing facial pamper experience at home.Improves skin health and hydration as well as eases nasal congestionAids in the removal of bacteria, debris or makeupAdjustable steam controlPTC Heating - Ready to use in minutesOverheating safety protection50ml water capacity (includes measuring cup)Duration of steamingDepending on your skin type, the time you should use the facial sauna for will vary. You should never use the sauna for more than 20 minutes continuously and no more than 3 times per week.Sensitive - No more than 10 minutesOily - No more than 15 minutesDry - No more than 10 minutesAQUA CARE FACIAL SAUNA – For some luxurious self-care, use this facial sauna to achieve cleaner and softer skin, improve skin health and hydration as well as to remove blackheads and ease nasal congestion.HEATS UP QUICKLY – The PTC heating function allows the facial sauna to heat up quickly so it can be set up and ready for you to use in a matter of minutes.STEAM CLEANSING – The sauna uses clean water to produce micro steam particles which work to give you a radiant and glowing complexion. Use the adjustable steam control to aid in the removal of makeup, or any bacteria or debris on the skin.ACCESSORIES INCLUDED – The sauna includes a nasal steamer, tray for optional use of essential oils and a 50ml water measuring cup, so you have everything you need to enjoy a relaxing facial pamper experience at home.
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here