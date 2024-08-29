Quest Electric Dual Omelette Maker

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This dual omelette maker is a fantastic addition to the cooking arsenal of anyone who wants to enjoy a stress free & healthy snack/dinner with minimal effort required on their behalf! The omelette maker has two separate compartments that each house non-stick plates. These non-stick plates are what make the omelette maker the healthiest option on the market due to the fact that you don’t need to use any oils or fats in the cooking process. The plates are also thermostatically controlled, meaning that as soon as the machine is plugged in they automatically heat up, and the light atop of the machine will indicate when they are hot enough to accept the eggs and begin the cooking process. It’s super simple to make great omelettes in this machine. You just need to prepare the egg mixture as you normally would, then chop up and additional vegetables or cooked meats you would like in the omelette and add them into the mixture. Then once the red light indicates the plates are at optimal temperature you simply pour in the mixture, and in around 5/6 minutes you’ll have two of the most healthy and perfectly cooked omelettes you could possibly want! As well as cooking fantastic omelettes, this machine also allows you to cook scrambled and fried eggs too. Once the cooking process is complete you need to let the plates cool, then they simply wipe clean, rounding off the stress-free cooking process. Once finished with the machine is ready to be stored upright until the next time you need to use it. The omelette maker is mains operated, utilises 700W of power, and features a 0.7 metre wire from the machine to the plug socket.