Red Hot 2200W Hair Dryer with Diffuser & Concentrator Nozzles

This professional hairdryer from Red Hot is the perfect hairstyling companion that will allow you to create salon quality hairstyles in an instant at home or on the move before big nights out, or general day-to-day activities! The hair dryer itself comes in a striking red metallic finish, and is compact & lightweight enough to easily fit inside overnight bags without adding any real weight to them. The salon quality hair dryer features both a diffuser nozzle and a concentrator nozzle which will provide both luscious curls, and concise styling respectively to all hair types regardless of it being straight, curly, thick or thin. The hair dryer itself has 3 separate speed settings and 2 separate heat settings which allows you full control over the styling process, as well as a cool air mode which will blast out cold air if you like to dry your hair without fear of it going scorched or too brittle over time. As well as this, the hair dryer’s nozzle is removable, meaning you can also dictate how much hot or cool air reaches your hair in one go. The portable hair dryer has a 1.6-metre cable, and also comes complete with a safety hook that allows you to hang the unit up above the carpet or laminate flooring without fear of it scorching either surface if it is hot directly after use. >Power: 220-240v 50Hz, 2200w >DC Motor Haridryer >2 Speeds >3 Heat Settings > Cool shot button >On/Off Switch >Cord Length: 1.6M >PTC Heater >Hanging Loop >Removable Filter >Concentrator Nozzle and diffuser >Soft grip anti slip handle