Milestone Camping Flocked Kids Airbed - Pink

Milestone Camping are the leading manufacturer of the best quality inflatable essentials for your home and garden. This single flocked kids airbed is the perfect purchase to create an instant sleeping oasis for your little ones. This airbed is the same size as a single bed, and measures 152cm x 89cm x 17.5cm. This children’s blow up air mattress is pink in colour, and can be used on camping trips, at sleepovers, or even for a cosy movie night in front of the TV at home. The air mattress is super simple to inflate, and features a one-way valve system that ensures no air leaves the mattress whilst you’re pumping it up. If an unexpected puncture occurs in the night fear not, as this camping airbed features a repair patch that can stem the flow of air leaving the mattress, allowing you to lie there and still get a great night’s sleep. The airbed also features a wonderful raised sides feature, that will act as a barrier between your kids and the ground, giving you great peace of mind that they will be safe and sound as they sleep. PLEASE NOTE that this inflatable airbed DOES NOT come with a pump to inflate the mattress.