Red Hot 1200W Travel Hair Dryer with Folding Handle

This travel hairdryer from Red Hot is the perfect travel companion to take away on holidays and weekends away, and will allow you to create salon quality hairstyles in an instant! The hair dryer itself comes in a striking red metallic finish, and is compact & lightweight enough to easily fit inside suitcases and overnight bags without adding any real weight to them. The travel hairdryer has a dual voltage switch that seamlessly lets you change between 120v & 240v, meaning you can tailor the power to the regulations of the country you are residing in on holiday. The hair dryer itself has 2 separate speed and heat settings which allows you full control over the styling process. As well as this, the hair dryer’s nozzle is removable, meaning you can also dictate how much hot or cool air reaches your hair in one go. The portable hair dryer has a 1.8-metre cable, and also comes complete with a safety hook that allows you to hang the unit up above the carpet or laminate flooring without fear of it scorching either surface if it is hot directly after use. The hair dryer also features a folding ergonomic handle which not only feels great when in use, but will also aid in the folding flat of the unit to comfortably fit into your suitcase.