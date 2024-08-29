Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pump

Milestone Camping, provider of quality items for your home and garden. Its state-of-the-art design and neutral colours fit perfectly in any home, making this airbed a perfect choice for home use. A built in pillow and a bulged surrounding frame adds to sleeping comfort and prevents your guests from rolling off the bed. Strong vinyl coil beam construction means the airbed is reliable, safe and long lasting. A 3-layer high raised platform provides exceptional comfort when sleeping and makes it easier to get up from the bed. The waterproof flocked top prevents sheets from slipping, provides a soft velvety feel and adds to your comfort. It's quick and easy to inflate/deflate the airbed as it comes with a built-in electric pump, so you can inflate it in as little as three minutes. The airbed also includes a carry bag for hassle free storage and a repair patch for your peace of mind.