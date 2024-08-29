Marketplace.
image 1 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pump
image 1 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pumpimage 2 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pumpimage 3 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pumpimage 4 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pumpimage 5 of Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pump

Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pump

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Milestone Camping High Raised Twin Airbed + Built in Pump
Milestone Camping, provider of quality items for your home and garden. Its state-of-the-art design and neutral colours fit perfectly in any home, making this airbed a perfect choice for home use. A built in pillow and a bulged surrounding frame adds to sleeping comfort and prevents your guests from rolling off the bed. Strong vinyl coil beam construction means the airbed is reliable, safe and long lasting. A 3-layer high raised platform provides exceptional comfort when sleeping and makes it easier to get up from the bed. The waterproof flocked top prevents sheets from slipping, provides a soft velvety feel and adds to your comfort. It's quick and easy to inflate/deflate the airbed as it comes with a built-in electric pump, so you can inflate it in as little as three minutes. The airbed also includes a carry bag for hassle free storage and a repair patch for your peace of mind.

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here