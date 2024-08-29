1.7L Jug Kettle - Black

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! With a 1.7 litre capacity cordless jug, this kettle is big enough to make up to six cups at once, making it a great choice for family homes or offices – perfect for everyday use. The kettle base includes handy cord storage to keep your worktops tidy and fuss-free. Combining modern design with practical performance, it makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. The spout has a removeable and washable filter which makes the kettle easy to clean and maintain, keeping it working to its highest performance. It has a hinged lid for easy filling, a convenient illuminated power indicator, and automatic cut off for safety. With a transparent fill window, you can easily see and measure how much water you are putting in the kettle while filling it to avoid waste. For your peace of mind, this kettle is BPA free.