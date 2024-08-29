Quest 1.8L Electric Coffee Percolator

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This modern and stylish stainless steel electric coffee percolator brings all the excitement and fresh taste of the coffee shop right into your kitchen, and will have you creating barista style coffees for friends and family in no time at all! The filter coffee machine is really simple to use, simply place your ground coffee beans into the filter at the top of the device and turn on the machine to begin the process. The machine will automatically bring the cold water inside the coffee kettle up to the perfect temperature for brewing coffee, ensuring the best tasting coffee each and every time you use it. The coffee percolator itself has been manufactured from stainless steel, and is capable of keeping the hot coffee hot for up to 45 minutes post use. The stainless steel nature also makes the device rust and corrosion resistant, ensuring it is easy to clean and maintain in between brews. The coffee machine sits on top of a base that rotates a full 360°, which means you can access the ergonomic handle from any angle within your kitchen. The base of the unit also features non-slip feet to keep it anchored to the worksurface at all times, as well as a handy cord storage area to keep your kitchen countertops neat and tidy after use. The electric coffee maker features an automatic shut-off system that will instantly cut power to the device if it’s been plugged in for over 40 minutes, or has insufficient water to continue in the brewing process. This system offers you added peace of mind that the device is both safe, and cost effective.