Quest 0.5L Travel Kettle With Dual Voltage & 2 Cups - White

This 0.5 litre kettle is lightweight & portable, measuring 19cm x 12 x 15cm. This compact size makes it easy to fit into bags & suitcases, making it the perfect travel companion for business trips and holidays, as well as camping & caravan trips. Being further optimised for travelling, this kettle features a dual voltage functionality that easily allows you to switch between 110V to 120V, or 220V to 240V, ensuring you can enjoy a cup of tea wherever you are in the world. The kettle has a UK style Type G plug, so will still need an adaptor to work in other plug sockets. With a transparent fill window, you can easily see and measure how much water you are putting in the kettle while filling it in order to avoid wastage. In addition, it also comes with an illuminated power indicator and cord storage, adding extra convenience during and after the kettle has been in use. As well as a high quality, convenient travel kettle, you will also receive two durable plastic cups with practical handles that match the kettle’s white colour. This ensures you can safely enjoy your hot drinks even when away from home, without having to take a mug with you. 600W Dual Voltage (110V to 120V, or 220V to 240V) 0.5L Capacity Cord Storage Indicator Light Water Level Indicator 2 Cups Included Dims: 16Wx11Dx19H cm Weight: 640g