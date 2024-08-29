image 1 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaver
image 1 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaverimage 2 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaverimage 3 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaverimage 4 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaverimage 5 of Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaver

Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaver
This Electric Shaver for men is designed by Bauer to meet all of your personal shaving needs! It features 3 flexible rotary heads, made from stainless steel, to ensure a precise, smooth shave every time. You can use the shaver on your head, face, and body, for ideal results all over, and it also features a pop-up sideburn trimmer for a precision shave on the sides of your face. The shaver is comfortable and convenient to use, with a nice ergonomic grip, and a removable head that can be safely washed to make cleaning quick and easy. The shaver can be used corded or cordless, being rechargeable for convenient cordless use. It features a handy charging indicator light, and takes 8 hours to charge, allowing you to safely plug it in overnight and use it to shave in the morning.3 stainless steel, micro foil heads for a smoother, more comfortable shave.There is also a pop up sideburn trimmer to useFor a full charge it takes 8 hours.Can either be used corded or cordlessA/C charging adaptor

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here