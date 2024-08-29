Bauer Professional 38780 Men’s Electric Shaver

This Electric Shaver for men is designed by Bauer to meet all of your personal shaving needs! It features 3 flexible rotary heads, made from stainless steel, to ensure a precise, smooth shave every time. You can use the shaver on your head, face, and body, for ideal results all over, and it also features a pop-up sideburn trimmer for a precision shave on the sides of your face. The shaver is comfortable and convenient to use, with a nice ergonomic grip, and a removable head that can be safely washed to make cleaning quick and easy. The shaver can be used corded or cordless, being rechargeable for convenient cordless use. It features a handy charging indicator light, and takes 8 hours to charge, allowing you to safely plug it in overnight and use it to shave in the morning. 3 stainless steel, micro foil heads for a smoother, more comfortable shave. There is also a pop up sideburn trimmer to use For a full charge it takes 8 hours. Can either be used corded or cordless A/C charging adaptor