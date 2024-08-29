Marketplace.
image 1 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900w
image 1 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900wimage 2 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900wimage 3 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900wimage 4 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900wimage 5 of Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900w

Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900w

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900w
Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This 900W 1-litre deep fat fryer is the perfect kitchen accessory that will have you cooking chip shop style fish and chips from the comfort of your own home! The device itself is suitable for single diners, couples, or small families, and features a non-stick bowl which will allow the oil to be discarded of quickly and efficiently after use, as well as making washing up a breeze. The fryer features an adjustable thermostat that allows you to set the optimum temperature for the item you are trying to fry, and comes complete with two bright red lights that indicate when the machine is switched on, as well as when the oil is to the required temperature. The mini deep fat fryer features 4 non-slip feet that will keep the device anchored to the worksurface when in use, making it secure and safe to cook without additional stress.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here