Quest 1L Deep Fat Fryer 900w

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This 900W 1-litre deep fat fryer is the perfect kitchen accessory that will have you cooking chip shop style fish and chips from the comfort of your own home! The device itself is suitable for single diners, couples, or small families, and features a non-stick bowl which will allow the oil to be discarded of quickly and efficiently after use, as well as making washing up a breeze. The fryer features an adjustable thermostat that allows you to set the optimum temperature for the item you are trying to fry, and comes complete with two bright red lights that indicate when the machine is switched on, as well as when the oil is to the required temperature. The mini deep fat fryer features 4 non-slip feet that will keep the device anchored to the worksurface when in use, making it secure and safe to cook without additional stress.