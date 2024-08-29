Milestone Camping Fast Hand Pump

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This double action hand pump is the perfect accessory to allow you to inflate a wide array of inflatable goods quickly and easily at home or on the move. The bike pump features a continuous air flow system that will ensure the air flows to the inflatable on both the push down and pull up of the ergonomic handle. The pump comes with 3 interchangeable nozzles that are size large, a non-link hose, and a multi-sized attachment, ensuring you’ll have the perfect size to fit the device you’re trying to inflate. The freestanding pool pump measures 45cm x 20cm (H x W), and is lightweight and portable enough to be used both in your house for blowing up paddling pools for the kids, or airbeds for the in-laws at Christmastime, as well as on holiday parks, festival grounds and campsites to inflate mattresses, beach balls, lounge chairs, and many other inflatable items.