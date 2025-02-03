Milestone Camping Electric Pump

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This electric air pump delivers a super effective way to quickly and efficiently inflate airbeds, paddling pools and many other inflatable items. The electric pump for inflatables comes complete with 3 separate sized nozzles that will attach to the machine, then simply attach to your desired inflatable device and blow it up for you hassle free. The machine intakes air for your surroundings then passes it in to the inflatables, providing you peace of mind that you can spend more time relaxing and enjoying the day, rather than using all of your energy pumping up inflatables. The portable electric air pump is extremely lightweight allowing you to transport it from the garden to places like festival grounds, camp sites, fishing trips, or away on holiday with the greatest of ease. The electric air pump for paddling pools power source is AC220V-240V 130W 50Hz. > Size: (W)11.9 x (L)10 x (H)11.2cm > Three nozzles include for inflating different types of products > Inflates and deflates airbeds and other inflatables > Power Supply: AC220-240V~50Hz, 130W > BS Plug > Pressure: 0.55PSI > Airflow: 420L/Min > Material: ABS > Weight: 0.45KG. > Portable and lightweight > Weight: 0.45KG.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd