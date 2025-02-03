Quest 2 Slice Toaster - Red

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! Combining modern design with practical performance, this red, 850W 2 slice toaster makes a great addition to any home and is ideal for those who want to save space in their kitchen. With a variable browning control, you can set the toaster so that you get your perfect coloured toast every time or alternatively, use the cancel button mid-toasting to check on the colour. The reheat function means that you can easily warm up toast that has cooled down, perfect for those times when you are busy and miss the toast popping up. The handy defrost button allows you to toast bread straight from the freezer without the need to leave it defrosting for hours. The toaster’s removable crumb tray makes for easy cleaning and the integrated cord storage helps keep your kitchen counter tidy. Convenient, attractive and simple to use, this toaster makes a great addition to any kitchen.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd