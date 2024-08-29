Quest Rotating Waffle Maker

ROTATING WAFFLE MAKER – This fantastic rotating waffle maker lets you make 4 delicious home-made waffles in one go, and rotates 180° thanks to the heat resistant round handle, in order to deliver an even consistency and perfectly cooked waffle on both sides. TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED – The waffle machine features an adjustable temperature dial that lets you set the perfect heat to allow you to cook perfectly golden-brown waffles. There is a light indicator on the top of the machine that will tell you when it’s at the optimum temperature to begin the cooking process. NON-STICK HOT PLATES – The waffle maker features non-stick hotplates that not only allow you to serve-up your waffles easily, but are also super simple to clean once the cooking process is finished. The machine also features 4 non-slip feet that keep it stable on any surface during the cooking process. SWEET OR SAVOURY – The joy of this mini waffle maker is that it gives you total control over the type of waffles you want to eat. The whole cooking process only takes around 5 minutes and once your waffles are ready, you can experiment with different sweet or savoury topping combinations. QUEST APPLIANCES - Quest are the leading manufacturer of cooking appliances ideal for giving you a helping hand in the kitchen. From omelette makers & waffle makers, to teppanyaki grills & air fryers,