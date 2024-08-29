Milestone Camping Single Flocked Airbed

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This flocked airbed is the perfect accompaniment on camping trips and outdoor festivals, and will allow you to get a great night’s sleep on a plush comfortable mattress just as you would if you were back in your bed at home! This single airbed measures 191cm x 73cm x 22cm (L x W x H), and is the universal size for a small single mattress, providing a sleeping quarter for one person inside a tent, or outside under the stars. The airbed has a built-in safety valve that will help you inflate and deflate the mattress quickly and easily, all within one minute. PLEASE NOTE that the mattress DOES NOT come with an electric pump, and this will need to be purchased separately. When the inflatable air mattress isn’t in use it can fold down to a compact size, which makes the transportation of the unit from the car to the campsite or festival grounds super easy. The airbed features a flocked top which means you don’t need a bedsheet when camping outdoors, however if you are using this mattress inside then the sheets will be anchored to the bed thanks to the very same flocked technologies. The single airbed has been manufactured from fully weatherproof materials which will ensure it stays dry all night if you get caught camping in the rain. The beauty of this inflatable airbed lies in its versatility, as not only is this mattress great for camping and festivals, but is also brilliant to be used as an emergency sleeping aid for family members and friends who gather at your home over Christmas or for other social events throughout the year.