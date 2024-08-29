GardenKraft 72 Warm White LED Parasol Lights

Add a touch of glamour to those long summer evenings with this set of warm white parasol timer lights. There are 8 separate branches of lights which hold 72 LED lights overall to ensure they illuminate any outdoor space easily. The LED garden lights come equipped with a timer function, which allows the lights to be on for 6 hours and off for 18 hours, as well as a chaser function. The lights are battery operated (3 x AA batteries, not included) so there won't be any trailing wires and you don't have to worry about being near a socket. Each branch measures 1.4m in length. The outdoor garden lights are super easy to install in your outdoor areas, but can also be used to decorate indoor spaces too. > Light Spacing: 18cm > Cable length from battery box to first bulb: 1.5m