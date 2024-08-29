Quest Compact Sandwich Toaster, Panini Press & Health Grill

Quest are the go-to brand for all of your home and kitchen needs. With everything from irons to hoovers, and from kettles to toasters, you can get everything you need to kit out your kitchen and living rooms from Quest. This stainless-steel 750W compact panini press and grill is ideal for cooking meat, fish and more as well as paninis and toasties. As there is little to no need for oil, it is a healthy way to cook your favourite meals. The automatic temperature control allows you to achieve the perfect level of cooking, depending on your choice of food. The ready light indicator lets you know when your food is ready. The non-stick coated plates make the grill easy to keep clean. Its floating hinge system means that the top and bottom plates are heated so the lid can float above thicker food types to ensure your food is evenly cooked. A cool touch handle and non-slip feet will ensure your comfort and safety when the grill is in use. The grill also locks shut and has a cord wrap for compact storage.