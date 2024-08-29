Milestone Camping Mummy Sleeping Bag - 2 Seasons

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This single mummy sleeping bag is perfect for you to take on camping trips and a great size for everyone in your family. It features a drawstring hood to insulate against cold weather and has a double-sided zipper, so it is easy to get in and out. It includes a magic sticker to secure the neckline and prevent the zipper from slipping so you can stay snug all night. This sleeping bag has a great 150/m2 hollow fibre lining with a 170T Polyester shell to keep you warm and cosy on cold nights. The sleeping bag is lightweight and portable, so you can take it on all your adventures. The sleeping bag comes in a handy drawstring carry sack which reduces the volume of your sleeping bag, so you can easily stuff it in your backpack without eating up too much space. With 2 season insulation, this sleeping bag is ideal for use in late spring to early autumn for your typical camping or festival trip and best suited for temperatures between 0-27 degrees. The sleeping bag is also water resistant to protect against damp weather. Care Instructions: Unroll and leave to air for 48 hours before use. After use, open the product and leave to air before storage. Washing instructions: Hand wash with mild detergent or spot clean. Lay flat to dry.