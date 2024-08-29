GardenKraft 10969 Solar Light-Up Fairy Ornament

Bring a magical theme to your garden with this beautiful fairy statue! Featuring the classic example of a graceful garden fairy, it will bring a sense of beauty to your garden, and then illuminate it warmly once the night comes. The fairy statue contains a total of 36 lights that run along the flowers that accompany the fairy. These lights are all solar powered LEDs, which will charge during the day, and then illuminate your garden at night. Even though the paint finish on the statue makes it appear like it's made from bulky stone or granite, don't worry - this statue is actually made from polyresin, making it lightweight, yet still sturdy! This gives it resistance to weather and water. The polyresin structure of this fairy garden ornament is painted in a stunning, realistic stone finish, resembling a statue constructed from real stone! It gives your garden the allure of a real stone statue, without having the weight or fragility of a stone structure.