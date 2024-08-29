Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steel

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! From Quest comes a fantastic 3 Litre stainless steel deep fat fryer. A removable oil container and non-stick pan make the fryer incredibly quick and easy to clean. The fryer is easy to use, featuring a temperature dial ranging between 130° to 190°C, with the detachable basket handle making its use even more simple and safe. Once your meal has been served and enjoyed, the used oil doesn't have to be immediately discarded thanks to the fryer's innovative cool zone technology. This economical feature ensures that any stray pieces of food that have fallen out of the basket don't burn and contaminate the oil, helping it last longer, and so the oil requires changing less often. The fryer fits on a worktop with ease, measuring 40 x 18 x 25cm. Perfect for chips, fried fish, chicken nuggets and much more, the deep fat fryer gives you plenty of culinary options.