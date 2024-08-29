image 1 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steel
image 1 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steelimage 2 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steelimage 3 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steelimage 4 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steelimage 5 of Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steel

Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Quest 3L Deep Fat Fryer - Stainless Steel
Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! From Quest comes a fantastic 3 Litre stainless steel deep fat fryer. A removable oil container and non-stick pan make the fryer incredibly quick and easy to clean. The fryer is easy to use, featuring a temperature dial ranging between 130° to 190°C, with the detachable basket handle making its use even more simple and safe. Once your meal has been served and enjoyed, the used oil doesn't have to be immediately discarded thanks to the fryer's innovative cool zone technology. This economical feature ensures that any stray pieces of food that have fallen out of the basket don't burn and contaminate the oil, helping it last longer, and so the oil requires changing less often. The fryer fits on a worktop with ease, measuring 40 x 18 x 25cm. Perfect for chips, fried fish, chicken nuggets and much more, the deep fat fryer gives you plenty of culinary options.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here