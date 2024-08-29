Quest 1.5L Deep Fat Fryer - Brushed Stainless Steel

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This fantastic 1.5-litre stainless steel deep fat fryer features a removable basket and non-stick pan to make the fryer incredibly quick and easy to clean. The fryer is easy to use, and features a temperature dial that allows you to set the oil heat anywhere between 130° to 190°C. The device itself features a detachable basket handle that makes it even more simple and safe to get your cooked goods out of the hot oil. Once your meal has been served up and enjoyed, the oil used in the cooking process doesn't have to be immediately discarded thanks to the fryer's innovative cool zone technology. This economical feature ensures that any stray pieces of food that have fallen out of the basket don't burn and contaminate the oil, helping it last longer, meaning you have to change it less often. The fryer fits on a worktop with ease, as it measures 20.5cm x 25cm x 23cm. The device is perfect for chips, fried fish, chicken nuggets and much more, meaning the deep fat fryer gives you plenty of culinary options.