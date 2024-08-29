Milestone 2L Camping Kettle - Orange

Milestone Camping is the market leading manufacturer of the very best products for the outdoor adventurers! From airbeds and tents, to campfire kettles and crockery, Milestone Camping has everything you need to make the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors! This 2L orange kettle is perfect to take on all camping trips and adventures. With its whistling function, this stove kettle is ideal for camping, fishing, boats, workshops, and garages. The kettle is constructed with aluminium which makes it very durable and lightweight while travelling. The kettle measures at H 22 x W 21 x Dia. 18cm. The folding Bakelite handle is heat resistant so you can use it safely and comfortably, without the worry of burning yourself. Heat distributes evenly throughout the whole kettle, so you can enjoy hot drinks with friends and family or use for washing up while camping.