Quest Electric Citrus Fruit Juicer

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This Electric Citrus Juicer from Quest’s Nutri-Q range of healthy appliances is all you need for making some delicious, nutritious fresh fruit juice. Coming with 2 differently sized cones, it works for all kinds of citrus fruits from small clementines to larger grapefruits, and its dual direction juicing ensures that every last juicy drop is extracted from the fruit. You can customise how you want your drink using the adjustable pulp strainer attachment, giving you the choice of whether you want a smooth drink or if you prefer pulpy bits. All of the juice you make will end up in the 1.2L jug provided, which contains enough to store plenty of juice, and can be removed and stored in the fridge in order to cool the juice for later. The jug, including all other parts except for the motor base, is dishwasher safe and BPA free, making it quick and easy to clean. The 40W motor is quiet and efficient during use, so you won’t have to worry about your kitchen being noisy. Get started on making your own fresh, healthy juice with this blender today!