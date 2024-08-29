Quest Electric Hand Mixer

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This electric hand mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory that will help you in the mixing, whisking, kneading and folding of multiple ingredients when you are looking to bake cakes, breads and cookies with the family. The hand mixer has 5 chrome accessories that will each provide a different mixing experience. These 5 individual accessories include 2 x dough hooks, 2 x beaters and 1 x balloon whisk, and are all dishwasher safe, making the clean-up process a breeze after baking. The components are super easy to attach and detach thanks to the large eject button that sits above the speed setting button that allows you to seamlessly switch between 5 individual speeds, all depending on how fast you require the parts to rotate. As well as the 5 speed settings this hand mixer electric whisk also features a tidy boost button that will give you an extra kick of power if and when you need it. The stylish black coloured handheld mixer is electric powered and features a 1-metre power cable which will allow you ample room to reach from the plug socket to the mixing bowl.