Quest Sandwich Toastie Maker - Red

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This classic toastie maker is the perfect kitchen appliance for those people looking to maximise the taste sensation from the humble cold sandwich! This red toastie maker has two non-stick hot plates that ensure the sandwich will be brilliantly crisp and then will slip right onto your plate once finished, and features non-slip rubber feet that keep the machine anchored to the countertop during use. There are two lights that sit atop of the toastie maker that indicate when the power is on (red) and when the machine is ready to be used (green). Once the cooking process is over the plates simply wipe clean, allowing you less time tidying up and more time enjoying your hot sandwich. The compact size of the toastie maker makes it perfect to be used at work and at college or university, as well as at home. When the need for a hot sandwich isn’t desired the machine stands upright for storage, making it more compact and space saving than the average sandwich maker.