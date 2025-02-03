Rapid Boil Full Stainless Steel Kettle 1.7L

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! Stylish and functional, this stainless-steel kettle will look great in any kitchen. With a 1.7 litre capacity cordless jug and 3000W power for fast boiling, this kettle is big enough to make up to six cups at once, making it a great choice for family homes or offices – perfect for everyday use. This fast-boil kettle has a full stainless-steel body, lid and base which wipe down easily and resists denting, rusting, scratching and discoloration. With the kettle’s water level gauge, you can easily see and measure how much water you are putting in the kettle while filling it to avoid waste. The kettle base includes handy cord storage to keep your worktops tidy and fuss-free. With dual water level indicator windows, you can easily see and measure how much water you are putting in the kettle while filling it to avoid waste. The slide-out, washable filter makes the kettle easy to clean and maintain, keeping it working to its highest performance. It also has a push button hinged lid for easy filling, a convenient illuminated power indicator, and automatic cut off for safety.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd