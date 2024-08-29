GardenKraft 2.7m Outdoor Garden Parasols with 32 Solar LED Lights

Stay safely covered and cool throughout the summer with this 2.7m diameter outdoor parasol. Featuring 32 LEDs, it can also be kept up at night to provide illumination in your garden for occasions such as family get-togethers. The frame of the parasol features 8 steel ribs, each of which contain 4 LEDs for a total of 32 LEDs. The LEDs are powered by an energy efficient solar panel that is built into the top of the parasol, so you won't need to worry about cables. The parasol's canopy is made from durable polyester, offering water resistance and UV 30 rated protection from the sun. The canopy features an air vent included on the top, helping you stay cool on hotter days by letting a small breeze filter through. This parasol is incredibly easy to set up! Simply turn the crank to put the parasol up or down, and the ribs will straighten out or fold up depending on which way you turn it. The canopy can also be tilted in order to block the sun from different angles.