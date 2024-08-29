GardenKraft 100 Multi-Coloured Solar Powered Outdoor LED String Lights

This string light set will create a modern and stylish effect in any outdoor space. Simply hang the lights up or place them around the edge of a driveway or path and enjoy the view! As they are solar powered you don't need to worry about replacing batteries or tripping over trailing wires, just set up the solar panel in full view of the sun to get the maximum output from the lights. The lights automatically turn on at dusk and then off at dawn so you won't have to do a thing! The full set of lights cover a distance of 11.9m and also have a 2m lead wire to the solar panel. The 100 garden string lights cover a distance of 9.9 metres, (with a 1-metre lead wire), giving you lots of decorative illumination for things like garden parties, weddings, & BBQ’s. The solar garden lights utilise an ‘Auto-On’ functionality which means they automatically sense when the daytime turns to dusk, and spring into action of their own accord. The lights are also weatherproof to IP44 standards.