Quest Sandwich Toastie Maker Deep Fill

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This stainless steel, deep-fill sandwich toastie maker is a must have appliance for your kitchen – let your imagination run wild with your choice of sandwich fillings. Make 2 delicious triangle toasties at once for your family and friends to enjoy. This toastie maker is thermostatically controlled to ensure you get perfectly cooked, crisp triangles in minutes. The quad toaster has a non-stick coating, making it very easy to clean. To save space in your kitchen, the locking clip and cord storage means your quad toastie maker can be easily stored away upright when not in use. The stainless-steel body has cool touch handles and non-slip feet for your comfort and safety. It also has power and ready light indicators, so you know exactly when your delicious creations are ready to enjoy.