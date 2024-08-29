Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Server

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This electric slow cooker with 3x 2.5 Litre pots is perfect for those wanting to cook for parties and gatherings, allowing you to cook large portions of different foods in 3 separate pots. Each of the pots can also be individually used on one of 3 different settings. Choose between High and Low for actively cooking foods, and Warm for keeping food heated and fresh for serving after it has been cooked. The lids on each pot can be removed and securely held in place by using the attached metal lid holders, allowing the cooker to function as a buffet server, and can then be securely placed back down thanks to the soft cool-touch handle. The pots and lids can then safely be washed in the dishwasher after being emptied of all food, so that they’ll be fresh for the next party or gathering. Other features include non-slip feet that prevent the cooker from moving unexpectedly, ensuring that your food stays safe and secure. It is safe, simple, and fun to use, so try slow-cooking some meals in it today!