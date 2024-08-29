Marketplace.
image 1 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Server
image 1 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Serverimage 2 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Serverimage 3 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Serverimage 4 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Serverimage 5 of Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Server

Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Server

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Quest 3-Pot Stainless Steel Slow Cooker & Buffet Server
Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This electric slow cooker with 3x 2.5 Litre pots is perfect for those wanting to cook for parties and gatherings, allowing you to cook large portions of different foods in 3 separate pots. Each of the pots can also be individually used on one of 3 different settings. Choose between High and Low for actively cooking foods, and Warm for keeping food heated and fresh for serving after it has been cooked. The lids on each pot can be removed and securely held in place by using the attached metal lid holders, allowing the cooker to function as a buffet server, and can then be securely placed back down thanks to the soft cool-touch handle. The pots and lids can then safely be washed in the dishwasher after being emptied of all food, so that they’ll be fresh for the next party or gathering. Other features include non-slip feet that prevent the cooker from moving unexpectedly, ensuring that your food stays safe and secure. It is safe, simple, and fun to use, so try slow-cooking some meals in it today!

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here