Quest Handheld Stick Blender / 2 Speed Settings

Quest is the leading supplier of top of the range kitchen appliances. From kettles and toasters, to waffle makers and air fryers, you can get exactly what you need to create magnificent meals in the kitchen today! This compact and super-efficient mini handheld food blender is the perfect kitchen accompaniment for those people looking to create their own delicious sauces, soups and smoothies. The hand blender has 2 speeds; low for a more methodical blend, or fast for a blend that will generate more energy and deliver a smoother consistency to your sauces. The unit has a perfectly crafted ergonomic grip, and once the blending is over you can hang the device from a hook in your cupboard thanks to the hanging loop on the blender. The handheld food blender is super-easy to clean, as the plastic base detaches giving you easy access to the stainless-steel blades to hand wash them in the sink. The hand blender is mains powered, and the cable measures approximately 1 metre long.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd