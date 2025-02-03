Quest 1L Kettle - Black

1L KETTLE – This 1 litre kettle is perfect for couples, students, caravan stays, travel use and more. Combining modern design with practical performance, it makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. For your peace of mind, this kettle is BPA-free.

COMPACT DESIGN – Due to its compact design, this kettle can be stored away in cupboards or kept on worktops fuss-free. It will not take up much space, making it ideal for people with smaller kitchens.

SPOUT FILTER – The spout has a removeable and washable filter which makes the kettle easy to clean and maintain, keeping it working to its highest performance. It has a hinged lid for easy filling and automatic cut off for safety. Being low wattage, it draws very little electric (915-1080W), which ensures that you can use it anywhere.

WATER LEVEL INDICATOR – With a transparent fill window, you can easily see and measure how much water you are putting in the kettle while filling it to avoid wasting water. With an illuminated power indicator and cord storage feature, this kettle is convenient and easy to use.