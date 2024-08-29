Milestone Camping Envelope Rectangular Sleeping Bag

This single envelope sleeping bag is perfect for you to take on camping trips and a great size for everyone in your family. Roomier than mummy sleeping bags and including handy security pockets, this sleeping bag can be fully opened and used as a blanket. This dual layered sleeping bag has a great 250/m2 hollow fibre lining with a 190T Polyester shell to keep you warm and cosy on cold nights. The sleeping bag is lightweight and portable, so you can take it on all your adventures. The sleeping bag comes in a compression sack which reduces the volume of your sleeping bag, so you can easily stuff it in your backpack without eating up too much space. It also has handy shoulder straps so you can carry it around with ease. With 2 season insulation, this sleeping bag is ideal for use in late spring to early autumn for your typical camping or festival trip and best suited for temperatures between 0-27 degrees. The included compression sack reduces the volume of your sleeping bag, so you can easily stuff it in your backpack. The 2 season sleeping bag can be used in late spring to early autumn for camping or a festival trip. Care Instructions: Unroll and leave to air for 48 hours before use. After use, open the product and leave to air before storage. Washing instructions: Hand wash with mild detergent or spot clean. Lay flat to dry.