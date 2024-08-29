Marketplace.
image 1 of Quest Quad Waffle Maker
image 1 of Quest Quad Waffle Makerimage 2 of Quest Quad Waffle Makerimage 3 of Quest Quad Waffle Makerimage 4 of Quest Quad Waffle Makerimage 5 of Quest Quad Waffle Maker

Quest Quad Waffle Maker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

Quest Quad Waffle Maker
Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This four-slice waffle maker is the very best kitchen appliance that will deliver you sweet or savoury treats for breakfast, lunch or dinner, all from the comfort of your own kitchen! The Belgian waffle maker features four separate cooking compartments that can each house the batter, enabling you to create four delicious pancakes at one time! The waffle maker machine is super easy to use, as all you need to do is plug it in, switch it on, and just add the batter once the machine is up to temperature! There are two light indicators on top of the machine that will tell you when the machine is on, then when it is hot enough to begin the cooking process. In order to create the most delicious waffles to your very liking there is an adjustable temperature gauge on the machine that you can tailor to whichever heat you so desire. You then ladle the pre-prepared batter into the moulds and close the lid to cook. Each of the four hot plates on this waffle maker are non-stick, making sure the waffles are cooked to perfection and no residue is remaining on them after the bake is complete. Once the hot plates have cooled down, they are super easy to clean, as you can just wipe them with a damp cloth. The 1100W waffle maker features a cool-touch handle that will allow you to check on the progress of the cooking process without fear, and non-slip feet that anchor it to the work surface for added safety. This waffle maker allows you to eat delicious homemade waffles anytime of the day. Whether you prefer sweet waffles dripped in honey, maple syrup, whipped cream, and covered in strawberries, blueberries or raspberries, or savoury waffles with chicken, bacon, or pulled pork, make them to your liking and enjoy for breakfast, lunch or dinner.SPECIFICATION:> Voltage: AC 220-240V/50Hz> Rated Power: 1100W> Cord Length: 0.7m approxFEATURES:> Cooks 4 large waffles at once!> Non-stick plates> Adjustable temperature dial> Power & ready indicator> Cool touch handle> Stainless steel housing> Non-slip feet> Cord wrap for compact storage

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here