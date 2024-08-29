Quest Quad Waffle Maker

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters, to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This four-slice waffle maker is the very best kitchen appliance that will deliver you sweet or savoury treats for breakfast, lunch or dinner, all from the comfort of your own kitchen! The Belgian waffle maker features four separate cooking compartments that can each house the batter, enabling you to create four delicious pancakes at one time! The waffle maker machine is super easy to use, as all you need to do is plug it in, switch it on, and just add the batter once the machine is up to temperature! There are two light indicators on top of the machine that will tell you when the machine is on, then when it is hot enough to begin the cooking process. In order to create the most delicious waffles to your very liking there is an adjustable temperature gauge on the machine that you can tailor to whichever heat you so desire. You then ladle the pre-prepared batter into the moulds and close the lid to cook. Each of the four hot plates on this waffle maker are non-stick, making sure the waffles are cooked to perfection and no residue is remaining on them after the bake is complete. Once the hot plates have cooled down, they are super easy to clean, as you can just wipe them with a damp cloth. The 1100W waffle maker features a cool-touch handle that will allow you to check on the progress of the cooking process without fear, and non-slip feet that anchor it to the work surface for added safety. This waffle maker allows you to eat delicious homemade waffles anytime of the day. Whether you prefer sweet waffles dripped in honey, maple syrup, whipped cream, and covered in strawberries, blueberries or raspberries, or savoury waffles with chicken, bacon, or pulled pork, make them to your liking and enjoy for breakfast, lunch or dinner. SPECIFICATION: > Voltage: AC 220-240V/50Hz > Rated Power: 1100W > Cord Length: 0.7m approx FEATURES: > Cooks 4 large waffles at once! > Non-stick plates > Adjustable temperature dial > Power & ready indicator > Cool touch handle > Stainless steel housing > Non-slip feet > Cord wrap for compact storage