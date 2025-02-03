Marketplace.
Tommee Tippee Insulated Sportee Water Bottle for Toddlers

Being a toddler is thirsty work, so it’s important to keep them hydrated and encourage them to drink more water. Specially designed for little ones who are busy walking, running and climbing, the Tommee Tippee Insulated Sportee Cup is perfectly sized for small hands and can hold 260mls of cold liquid. Together with bright colours and an easy-hold handle, staying hydrated has never been this much fun. The Insulated Sportee water bottle is a toddler-friendly cup with a big-kid look. The ergonomic design is comfortable for tiny hands and the insulated base minimises condensation and keeps water cool. The resilient bite-resistant spout is semi-soft and extra durable, meaning it’s gentle on mouths but tough enough to withstand tiny teeth. The innovative 2-piece detachable valve is completely spill and leak-proof, which means less clean ups and more carefree fun. With hygiene at the forefront of everyone's minds, we’ve ensured that the insulated toddler water bottle is super easy to clean - either in hot, soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher. It's also safe for cold water sterilisation*. Double-wall insulation means that your child’s water stays cold and in turn, keeps them cool while they play. Perfect for warmer summer days spent outdoors. The entire bottle is BPA, BPS, PVC, Phthalate and Nitrosamine free, so you can rest assured your little one isn’t exposed to harmful materials. It’s also both dishwasher and steriliser* safe for extra peace of mind. *Our insulated cups are suitable for sterilisation by cold water table/liquid solution only
Spill proofBite resistantDouble wall insulated
