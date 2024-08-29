Pink - Deluxe Stunt Scooter

Designed for curious skate park first timers, experience a taste of the stunt scooter life without breaking the bank. Our Deluxe Stunt Scooter offers full 360 rotation, with a high volume micro crystallised gripped deck in a variety of stand out styles. The Skatepark is your oyster with this cool, hard wearing scooter that features a lightweight aluminium deck for easy deck spins with a tough steel handlebar. Material where it matters, ideal for a budding trickster that’s looking to nail their first trick. The Deluxe Stunt Scooter is fitted with more premium components for a slick entry into scooting.

Anodised Quad collar clamp, to secure the handlebar and deck 4 bolt quad clamp are typically reserved for pro stunt scooters but we don’t skimp on safety

Wide T Bar handlebar with lock loopholes, for enhanced rider comfort and precision when practising tricks and landings. The extra lock loopholes make it easy to securely lock your stunt

Rear flex fender brake, fitted with 2 screws (instead of a spring) there’s no chance of rattling when scooting, even as it ages!

Alloy Spoke Wheels, provide smooth spinning experience and more robust tolerance for practising riders

Looking for something a little extra for your rider? Try our Stunt Pegs, to enable the rider to practice a host of special tricks such as rail or ledge grinds and deck spins.

As standard, all our scooter parts are replaceable and arrive with a set of Allen keys, so you can MOT your scooter overtime through the usual riding wear and tear.

Tech Specs

Rider Age

8+ years

Max Rider Weight

100kg

Scooter Weight

2.9kg

Scooter Height

82cm

T-Bar Width

43.5cm

Footplate Length

32.5cm

Deck Width

10cm

Wheel Diameter

10cm / 100mm

Wheel Material

PU

Wheel Bearings

ABEC-9

Handlebar Type

Fixed