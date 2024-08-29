image 1 of Black - Deluxe Stunt Scooter
Designed for curious skate park first timers, experience a taste of the stunt scooter life without breaking the bank. Our Deluxe Stunt Scooter offers full 360 rotation, with a high volume micro crystallised gripped deck in a variety of stand out styles. The Skatepark is your oyster with this cool, hard wearing scooter that features a lightweight aluminium deck for easy deck spins with a tough steel handlebar. Material where it matters, ideal for a budding trickster that’s looking to nail their first trick. The Deluxe Stunt Scooter is fitted with more premium components for a slick entry into scooting.Anodised Quad collar clamp, to secure the handlebar and deck 4 bolt quad clamp are typically reserved for pro stunt scooters but we don’t skimp on safetyWide T Bar handlebar with lock loopholes, for enhanced rider comfort and precision when practising tricks and landings. The extra lock loopholes make it easy to securely lock your stuntRear flex fender brake,  fitted with 2 screws (instead of a spring) there’s no chance of rattling when scooting, even as it ages!Alloy Spoke Wheels, provide smooth spinning experience and more robust tolerance for practising ridersLooking for something a little extra for your rider? Try our Stunt Pegs, to enable the rider to practice a host of special tricks such as rail or ledge grinds and deck spins.As standard, all our scooter parts are replaceable and arrive with a set of Allen keys, so you can MOT your scooter overtime through the usual riding wear and tear.Tech SpecsRider Age8+ yearsMax Rider Weight100kgScooter Weight2.9kgScooter Height82cmT-Bar Width43.5cmFootplate Length32.5cmDeck Width10cmWheel Diameter10cm / 100mmWheel MaterialPUWheel BearingsABEC-9Handlebar TypeFixed

