Unicorn Land - Big 3 Wheel Scooter

Our 3 Wheel Foldable Scooter is designed with travel in mind. Whether you need to commute in style or to have fun outdoors, this is the perfect scooter for children 5 years and older. Our very first scooter to join the range, it’s developed and adapted with features from our customer research led approach.The lean to steer aspect of this scooter continues to nurture balance and stability in budding young kids. Featuring double stacked rear wheels for twice as bright flashing lights and a tough stomp brake, this foldable scooter stands out from the crowd without compromising on safety or functionality.

BOLD colours and eye catching designs, to show off your little ones style and stand out from the crowd

Rear wheel light reflectors, on top of bright flashing wheels light reflector stickers are fitted at the rear of the scooter staying safe whilst riding day and night

Foldable handlebar, a pull to fold design that’s simple enough for kids to fold themselves. Ideal for ease of storage and carriable after the school run

As standard, all BOLDCUBE scooter parts are replaceable and arrive with a set of Allen keys, so you can MOT your scooter overtime through the usual riding wear and tear.

Tech Specs

Rider Age

5+ years

Max Rider Weight

50KG

Scooter Weight

2.7KG

Scooter Height

66-70-76-89cm

T-Bar Width

25cm

Deck Width

13cm

Wheel Diameter

9cm

Wheel Material

PU

Handlebar Type

Foldable