Cyan - Big 2 Wheel Scooter

Cyan - Big 2 Wheel Scooter
Making commuting speedy and smooth, the Big 2 Wheel Scooter is ready to handle any rough rider who’s looking to go the extra mile. Designed for balance confident riders and thoughtfully fitted with front wheel suspension, the hard wearing 200mm wheel scooter is designed to take on the streets for the smoothest ride. Whilst being a practical alternative to cycling, the Big 2 Wheeler steers like a bike and is conveniently foldable and ultra compact, so getting about couldn't be easier! This durable scooter is designed not just for kids, but also for Adults  with the adjustable handlebar and wide long deck, everyone can join in on the scooting fun.Kickstand fitted to easily park your scooter between riding breaksFoldable handlebar and collapsible hand grips, plus carry strap loopholes available for a travel friendly experienceHeight adjustable stem, at 4 levels and fitted with a clamp for every height in betweenTough gripped deck, for extra control whilst riding and customisable when you fancy a change of lookFitted with an easy push aerodynamic brake to bring you to a smooth stopAs standard, all BOLDCUBE scooter parts are replaceable and arrive with a set of Allen keys, so you can MOT your scooter over time through the usual riding wear and tear.Tech SpecsRider Age8 years to AdultMax Rider Weight100kgScooter Weight5.2kgScooter Height85-93-101-108cmT-Bar Width38cmDeck Width10cmWheel Diameter20cm (200mm)Wheel MaterialPUWheel BearingsABEC-7Handlebar TypeFoldable

