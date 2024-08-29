Cyan - Big 2 Wheel Scooter

Making commuting speedy and smooth, the Big 2 Wheel Scooter is ready to handle any rough rider who’s looking to go the extra mile. Designed for balance confident riders and thoughtfully fitted with front wheel suspension, the hard wearing 200mm wheel scooter is designed to take on the streets for the smoothest ride. Whilst being a practical alternative to cycling, the Big 2 Wheeler steers like a bike and is conveniently foldable and ultra compact, so getting about couldn't be easier! This durable scooter is designed not just for kids, but also for Adults with the adjustable handlebar and wide long deck, everyone can join in on the scooting fun.

Kickstand fitted to easily park your scooter between riding breaks

Foldable handlebar and collapsible hand grips, plus carry strap loopholes available for a travel friendly experience

Height adjustable stem, at 4 levels and fitted with a clamp for every height in between

Tough gripped deck, for extra control whilst riding and customisable when you fancy a change of look

Fitted with an easy push aerodynamic brake to bring you to a smooth stop

As standard, all BOLDCUBE scooter parts are replaceable and arrive with a set of Allen keys, so you can MOT your scooter over time through the usual riding wear and tear.

Tech Specs

Rider Age

8 years to Adult

Max Rider Weight

100kg

Scooter Weight

5.2kg

Scooter Height

85-93-101-108cm

T-Bar Width

38cm

Deck Width

10cm

Wheel Diameter

20cm (200mm)

Wheel Material

PU

Wheel Bearings

ABEC-7

Handlebar Type

Foldable