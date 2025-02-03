Tower Renaissance 4 Slice Toaster

Enjoy toast to your taste every breakfast time with the Tower Renaissance 4 Slice Grey Toaster. With its durable body and removable crumb trays, this is the ideal long-lasting kitchen essential that perfectly toasts bread, crumpets and bagels. Simply remove the trays and empty the contents straight into the bin to keep your kitchen tidy. Toast to your taste with the 7 browning levels that can be easily adjusted, alongside the defrost, heat and cancel functions to give you total control over your toasting needs. The stylish design of this toaster will make a statement on your kitchen countertop, adding a touch of elegance to your electrical appliances and fits perfectly with the Tower Renaissance Grey Kettle.

Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)