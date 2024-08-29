image 1 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)
image 1 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)image 2 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)image 3 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)image 4 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)image 5 of Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)

Churu Rolls: Chicken Flavour (64 x 12g total)

• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST Every Inaba product is made with yummy, human-grade ingredients including farm-raised chicken and or natural wild caught tuna• TWICE THE TEXTURE Each chewy stick starts with a soft baked chicken paste with no grains, preservative, carrageenan or artificial colours. Then we've filled the centres with Inaba's delicious Churu filling to give your pup two types of texture• TEACH YOUR DOG TO ROLL OVER These rolls are perfect to use as a training treat- either break off a piece to teach or have them take a bite after each trick. The individual packs help keep additional rolls fresh between snacks• YOU'RE ON A ROLL Need to sneak pills to your knowing pup These creamy filled dog treats are perfect for hiding medicine. Just squish the pill into the centre and watch them gobble them up• SOFT, SAVORY AND HEALTHY Each stick contains 72% moisture for hydration and about 16 kcal making these a low-calorie treat you can feel good about feeding. We've also added Vitamin E for immune system support and Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant
Pack size: 768g

Ingredients

Chicken (59.1%), tuna (16.3%), tapioca (dried), egg white, sodium caseinate, chicken extract, yeast and parts thereof, green tea extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing.May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives

Does Not Contain GrainDoes Not Contain PreservativesDoes Not Contain Artificial ColoursContains Guar GumContains Vitamin E

