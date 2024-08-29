Vital Baby HYGIENE perfectly simple top & tail bowl

Our HYGIENE perfectly simple top & tail bowl has separate areas for top and tail sponges for ultimate hygiene - perfect for baby’s first baths and beyond Features everyday basic top & tail bowl for 0m+ separate areas for top and tail sponges holds 1400ml in each side BPA, Latex & Phthalate free Our HYGIENE perfectly simple top & tail bowl has separate areas for top and tail sponges to avoid cross-contamination when bathing and for ultimate hygiene The HYGIENE perfectly simple top & tail bowl is available as part of a coordinated bath and hygiene essentials range including baths, top & tail bowls, step up stools, potties and more.