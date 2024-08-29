Marketplace.
image 1 of HYGIENE perfectly simple potty
image 1 of HYGIENE perfectly simple pottyimage 2 of HYGIENE perfectly simple potty

HYGIENE perfectly simple potty

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Vital Innovations Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.00

£13.00/each

HYGIENE perfectly simple potty
Our HYGIENE perfectly simple potty has an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort and a non-slip base for extra security - perfect for gaining potty training confidenceFeatureseveryday basic potty for 18m+ergonomic seat design for ultimate comfortnon-slip base for extra securityBPA, Latex & Phthalate freeOur HYGIENE perfectly simple potty has an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort and a non-slip base to keep it firmly in place when in useThe HYGIENE perfectly simple potty is available as part of a coordinated bath and hygiene essentials range including baths, top & tail bowls, step up stools, potties and more
suitable for 18m+ergonomic seat designnon slip baseBPA, Latex & Phthalate free

View all Toiletries & Healthcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here