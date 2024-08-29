Alivio 4L Portable Mini Fridge

Ultra 10 Mini Cooler

Key Features:

Compact & Portable:

Ideal Size: With a 4L capacity, this mini cooler can hold up to 6 x 330ml cans. Perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, camping, fishing, and more. It’s also great for cosmetics, skincare, and travel.

Multiple Power Options:

Versatile Power Supply: Includes both an AC mains 220-240V power lead and a DC 12V power lead, allowing you to use the cooler in various settings, from home to your vehicle.

Hot and Cold Functionality:

Advanced Thermoelectric System: Cools up to 18°C below the ambient temperature or heats up to 60°C. Easily switch between cooling your drinks or warming your food.

Sleek Design:

Modern Look: Made from high-grade ABS plastic with a glass-finished door. Features an integrated easy-grab handle for convenient portability.

Super Quiet Operation:

Quiet Performance: Equipped with a brushless high-grade fan motor for quieter operation and increased durability.

Dimensions:

Compact Size: 17.4 x 23.3 x 24.1 cm

Whether you’re at home, on the go, or enjoying outdoor activities, the Ultra 10 Mini Cooler offers a sleek, efficient, and versatile solution for keeping your items at the perfect temperature.