Kamado Egg Ceramic Charcoal BBQ Barbecue Grill Roaster Smoker 13″

Enhance your grilling experience with this versatile ceramic barbecue, offering exceptional flavor and performance for all your outdoor cooking needs. Key Features: Versatile Cooking Options: Ideal for smoking, baking, grilling, and high-temperature cooking. Perfect for cooking a variety of dishes including pizzas, bread, pies, and cookies. High-Quality Construction: Inner Grill and Fire Bowl: Made from premium ceramic for excellent heat retention. Temperature Range: Achieves temperatures from 110 to 370°C with even heat distribution. Grill Rack: Ø26.5 cm stainless steel for durability and easy maintenance. Charcoal Grate: Made of cast iron for efficient heat conduction. User-Friendly Design: Ventilation: Stainless steel fire bowl ventilation slider and cast iron lid ventilation regulator. Hinged Lid: Spring-loaded with a durable felt seal and strong wooden handle. Integrated Thermometer: Includes a degree scale and marked cooking levels for precise temperature monitoring. Durable and Stable: Legs: Powder-coated steel for stability; three sturdy legs ensure balance on uneven surfaces. Build Materials: Ceramic grill body with a hard-wearing enamel coating. Additional Features: Build-in Thermometer: Waterproof and clear temperature reading. 304 Stainless Steel Cooking Grate: High heat resistance and dishwasher-safe. Bamboo Handle: Smooth surface, heat resistant, and long-lasting. Cast Iron Fire Grate: Easy to install, burns hotter with less charcoal. Stainless Steel Draft Door: Resists rust and retains its original color over time. Specifications: Size: W31.5 cm x D31.5 cm x H56 cm Weight: 21 kg Construction Material: Ceramic with enamel coating, stainless steel, cast iron, bamboo Temperature Range: 110 to 370°C Grill Rack Size: Ø26.5 cm Charging Time: N/A Operation Time: N/A