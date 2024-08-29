TWS Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds
Experience cutting-edge sound technology and convenience with these TWS Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones, designed for exceptional audio performance and ease of use.Key Features:Immersive Sound Experience:8D Surround Sound: Enjoy a rich and immersive audio experience with true wireless Bluetooth technology.Graphene Bass Diaphragm: Delivers enhanced bass performance for a fuller sound.HIFI High-Frequency Technology: Produces crisp and clear high frequencies.10MM Dynamic Speaker Unit: Ensures powerful and dynamic sound quality.Flexible Usage:Dual Connection Methods: Use headphones singly for personal listening or in pairs for stereo sound.Automatic Boot Pairing: Bluetooth 5.0 enables seamless connection with devices and provides stable, low-power performance.Enhanced Call Quality:Built-in Active Noise Reduction IC: Reduces background noise for clearer calls.HD Call Quality: Ensures crisp and clear communication during calls.Seamless Connectivity:BT 5.0 Technology: Offers high data transfer speeds and reliable connection up to 20 meters (66 feet) in open spaces.Long Battery Life:Earphone Battery: 50mAh in each earbud provides approximately 4-5 hours of playback time.Charging Box Capacity: 3.7V 450mAh battery enables multiple charges, supporting up to 100 hours of total playtime.Sport-Ready Design:Lightweight and Compact: Each earbud weighs just 3.5g, ensuring comfort and stability during sports and physical activities.Portable Charging Box: Easy to store and carry with you anywhere.Advanced Noise Reduction:7.2mm Drive Unit: Offers powerful low-frequency output and balanced mids and highs.DSP Noise Reduction Technology: Minimizes ambient noise for an uninterrupted listening experience.Specifications:Model Number: TWS-XT01Bluetooth Version: 5.0Transmitting Distance: 10 meters (33 feet)Bluetooth Protocol: HFP, A2DP, HSP, AVCRPFrequency Range: 20-20,000 HzSensitivity: 98 dBImpedance: 16ΩEarphone Battery Capacity: 2 x 3.7V 50mAhCharging Box Capacity: 3.7V 450mAhMusic Play Time: Approximately 4-5 hours (varies with volume)Charging Time: 1.5 hours for earphones, 2 hours for charging boxColor: BlackEarphone Size: 26.6 x 21.6 x 16.4 mm (1.04 x 0.8 x 0.64 in)Earphone Weight: 3.5g (0.14 oz) eachCharging Box Size: 62 x 40 x 27.2 mm (2.44 x 1.57 x 1.07 in)Charging Box Weight: 70.4g (1.24 oz)